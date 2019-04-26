Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $276.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $283.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.32.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

