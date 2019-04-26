Dollar Tree (DLTR) PT Raised to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 64,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,179. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $111.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

