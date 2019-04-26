Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.76. 527,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,253.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

