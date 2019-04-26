Dmc Global (BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dmc Global updated its FY19 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS.

Dmc Global stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Dmc Global has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $70.67.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $361,788.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Sidoti set a $49.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/dmc-global-boom-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-28-eps.html.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.