Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.63. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 17478840 shares trading hands.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 900.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 2,989.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 324,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 313,937 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,076.3% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 210,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

