Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 69,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,985. The stock has a market cap of $710.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

