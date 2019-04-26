DIMCOIN (DIM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $135,848.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $135,848.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00433872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.01036961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00177969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

