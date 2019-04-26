DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH updated its FY19 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,192,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

