Deborah P. Majoras Sells 6,161 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

