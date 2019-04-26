Daseke Inc (DSKE) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Daseke stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.31. Daseke has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daseke by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

