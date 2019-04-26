Danone (BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.38 ($85.32).

Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

