DA Davidson Weighs in on Burlington Stores Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2020 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. ValuEngine raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

NYSE:BURL opened at $175.77 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $132.98 and a 52-week high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

In related news, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,646,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.76, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,613,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

