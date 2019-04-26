CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.59). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,165 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.