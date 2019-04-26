CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.59). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,165 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

