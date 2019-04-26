Cytokinetics (CYTK) Given a $21.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

CYTK opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $521.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.07. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

