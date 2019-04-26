Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress’ weak demand in the consumer end market and sluggish Microcontroller and Connectivity Division remains a matter of concern. Further, the ongoing trade tension between U.S. and China is an overhang. Increasing competition in the auto and industrial market is also a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company is benefiting from its solid momentum across the industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. Further, accelerating design wins especially from new products and growing adoption of Cypress’ USB devices are major positives. Additionally, the company’s decision of divesting the NAND business will help it to focus more on the automotive, industrial and IoT markets, which will drive its business growth. “

CY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ CY opened at $16.46 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $481,870. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $2,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,555,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 242,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 598,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

