Cymat Technologies (CYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.34

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

