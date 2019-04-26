Cwm LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 136.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $138.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

