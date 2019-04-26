Cree (CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Get Cree alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CREE. TheStreet raised Cree from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JMP Securities cut Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.09.

CREE stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.93, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,544 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $560,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,837,558 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $372,548,000 after purchasing an additional 632,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,837,558 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $372,548,000 after purchasing an additional 632,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cree by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,664 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $126,386,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.