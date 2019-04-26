Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Creative Planning Has $9.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/creative-planning-has-9-99-million-position-in-ishares-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.