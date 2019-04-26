Creative Planning Has $7.73 Million Stake in CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,475 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,166 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 505,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at $4,556,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CryoPort by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 16.91. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. Analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoPort news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

