Creatio (XCRE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Creatio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creatio has traded flat against the US dollar. Creatio has a market capitalization of $39,016.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057485 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003572 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Creatio

Creatio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com . Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creatio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creatio using one of the exchanges listed above.

