Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,944,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $12,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $9,132,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,771 shares of company stock worth $81,973,649. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl-shares-bought-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.