Covanta (CVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding is persistently incurring higher operating expenses, which is likely to hurt profit margin. Also, the company’s businesses are subject to stringent laws and regulations in the United States. Also, high debt level is a concern. Shares of Covanta Holding Corporation have underperformed its industry in the last month. However, the company is poised to benefit from long-term agreement with City of Long Beach. The company is making substantial investments to purchase property, plant and equipment. It is likely to benefit from capex plans and the acquisition of Palm Beach EfW operations, aimed at strengthening existing businesses and operations. The above-mentioned factors will boost earnings.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Covanta from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Covanta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Covanta in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,639. Covanta has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.72 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,410,000 after buying an additional 133,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

