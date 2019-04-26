Courier Capital LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 247,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

BSCK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,374. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

