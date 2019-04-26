Courier Capital LLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,692. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

