Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.95.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $248.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

