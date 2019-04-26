Cortex One Day Volume Reaches $4.56 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Cortex token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, DragonEX and Ethfinex. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and $4.56 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00439738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.01005794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00176803 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Huobi, Bithumb, DEx.top, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.