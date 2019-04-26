Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,433,050 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 29th total of 13,569,380 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,229,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 2,899,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,159.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon bought 573,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $791,841.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,483,189 shares of company stock worth $4,811,001.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

