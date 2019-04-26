Contrasting Cango (CANG) and Its Competitors

Cango (NYSE: CANG) is one of 198 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cango to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cango and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million $44.03 million 23.77 Cango Competitors $1.91 billion $226.93 million 42.41

Cango’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 27.82% 14.26% 5.36% Cango Competitors -39.18% -19.20% -3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cango and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cango Competitors 1701 7975 14664 732 2.58

Cango presently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.47%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cango rivals beat Cango on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

