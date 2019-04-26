Contrasting 3D Systems (DDD) and Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Sailpoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -6.62% -3.83% -2.64% Sailpoint Technologies -1.27% 4.14% 2.89%

This table compares 3D Systems and Sailpoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $687.66 million 1.84 -$45.51 million ($0.37) -29.30 Sailpoint Technologies $248.92 million 9.94 $3.67 million $0.16 174.75

Sailpoint Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and Sailpoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 6 1 0 2.00 Sailpoint Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus price target of $32.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Sailpoint Technologies.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats 3D Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

