Continental (CON) PT Set at €137.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CON. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.90 ($190.58).

ETR CON opened at €151.04 ($175.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental has a twelve month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a twelve month high of €229.40 ($266.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

