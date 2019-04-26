Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 120,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.09. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $338.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.77%. This is a boost from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -369.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,029,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 813,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $7,010,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,122,000 after acquiring an additional 417,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc provides business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.