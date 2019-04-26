Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Apache by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Apache by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apache by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $51.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Apache’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

