ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Announces Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 million.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,866. The company has a market capitalization of $730.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

