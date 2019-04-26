Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Director Steven D. Gray Sells 7,000 Shares

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,484,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $121.01 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

