Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €5.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.12 ($10.60).

CBK traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €7.84 ($9.12). 4,696,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of €11.16 ($12.97). The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

