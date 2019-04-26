Coastline Trust Co Has $7.62 Million Holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,599,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,255,000 after purchasing an additional 384,262 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 485,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,977,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 463,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 219,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 378,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter.

BMV VWOB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $78.06. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $1,606.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

