Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.92 million.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,054. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 279,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 206,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,164,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,164,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

