Clean Yield Group Has $196,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

