Clean Seed Capital Group (CSX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 119,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 42,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Clean Seed Capital Group from C$2.47 to C$2.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

