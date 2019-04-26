Clarus (CLAR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,419. The company has a market cap of $398.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $15,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

