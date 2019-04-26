Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,899,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,289,000 after acquiring an additional 91,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.09.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

