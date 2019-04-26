City Office REIT (CIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

CIO stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

