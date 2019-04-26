Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) received a $63.00 target price from stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

In related news, Director Rinaldo A. Depaola acquired 815 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,559 shares of company stock valued at $91,830 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

