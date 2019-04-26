Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) received a $63.00 target price from stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
