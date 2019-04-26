CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CIT Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,161,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,275,000 after acquiring an additional 385,674 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in CIT Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 3,732,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,858 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in CIT Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,618,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 704,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $273,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIT shares. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

