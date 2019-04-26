Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,728,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CHD opened at $73.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
