Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,728,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.