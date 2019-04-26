China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $10,771,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,839 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

