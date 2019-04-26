China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
SNP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $105.61.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
