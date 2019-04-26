Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.05.
CHKP opened at $119.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $132.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
