Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.05.

CHKP opened at $119.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

