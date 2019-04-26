Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). Chanticleer reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 16.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.55% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

