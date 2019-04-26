Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVCY. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVCY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

